2nd Circ. Tosses Jackson Pollock Art Row Back To Fed. Court

By Christine DeRosa (July 28, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit vacated a lower court's ruling that had dismissed a suit filed by a California man against his sister and her husband over a $175,000 Jackson Pollock collage he said the pair refuses to return to him. In its Wednesday opinion, a three-judge panel remanded the case to the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut. According to the opinion, Matthew Mochary, who allegedly owns the collage and lives in California, lent it to his sister Alexandra Kasser and her husband, Seth Bergstein, who live in Greenwich, Connecticut, with the conditions that it be insured, properly cared for and returned...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS