Norton Rose DC Partner Named Global Energy Co-Leader

By Tracey Read (July 28, 2022, 2:40 PM EDT) -- Norton Rose Fulbright has announced the appointment of a Washington, D.C., partner as its global co-head of energy, infrastructure and resources. Noam Ayali began his new role on Wednesday and is working alongside New York and Vancouver senior counsel Doug Buchanan and Paris-based partner Anne Lapierre. Ayali told Law360 Pulse by email on Thursday that Norton Rose has a "tremendous" energy practice. "I would like to focus on strengthening our leadership position in the energy transition and de-carbonization efforts. This means both advising and working on marquee and groundbreaking transactions, as well as establishing a meaningful market share," he said. "But it...

