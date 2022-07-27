House Clears Bill Codifying Feds' Spectrum Research Hub

By Christopher Cole (July 27, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday that would put its official imprimatur on a Commerce Department program established to study how best to allocate scarce spectrum resources. On a voice vote, lawmakers passed the ITS Codification Act to utilize the government's technical expertise in managing the airwaves, especially to facilitate the sharing of communications spectrum, now in the hands of federal agencies, with the private sector. The Institute for Telecommunication Sciences, or ITS, is a program based in Boulder, Colorado, that provides technical and engineering help to federal agencies on complex spectrum-related issues. House Energy and Commerce leaders agreed earlier this month that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS