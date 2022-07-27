MIT Bid To Name Student Accused Of Assault Puzzles 1st Circ.

By Chris Villani (July 27, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A First Circuit judge on Wednesday wondered why a student suing the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in connection with a sexual assault allegation against him should not be able to do so anonymously and seemed puzzled by the school's insistence that he be named. The anonymous former student, John Doe, claims he was wrongfully kicked out of MIT just weeks before he was set to graduate due to a sexual assault claim that he denies. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns ruled that if Doe wants to proceed with the suit, he would have to do so under his real name,...

