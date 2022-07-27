DC Circ. Won't Rehear Sanctions On Romania In $356M Spat

By Caleb Symons (July 27, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit declined on Wednesday to reconsider its ruling last month that found Romania must pay as much as $97 million to resolve its obligations under a $356 million arbitral award that the European nation owes two Swedish investors over revoked development incentives. The appeals court announced in a one-page order that it will not rehear the case, as the Romanian government requested after the June 24 per curiam ruling. That decision upheld a federal judge's sanctions order against Romania from late 2020, telling it to pay the Swedish investors — brothers Ioan and Viorel Micula — the remainder of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS