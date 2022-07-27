Former ICE Official To Join Detention Contractor GEO Group

By Daniel Wilson (July 27, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Former acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Matthew Albence will step into a role with ICE detention contractor GEO Group Inc. next year, replacing a retiring senior executive, according to a company filing. Albence will take over from David Venturella, the GEO's senior vice president for client relations, who will retire in February 2023 after more than a decade with the company, GEO Group said in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission released on July 22. "Mr. Albence will be working with Mr. Venturella until Mr. Venturella's retirement to ensure a smooth transition," the company said....

