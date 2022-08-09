EU Court Adopts Firm Stance In Qualcomm Antitrust Ruling

By Thomas Elkins, Daniel Green and Gerwin van Gerven (August 9, 2022, 4:40 PM BST) -- In a long-awaited judgment handed down on June 15 in Qualcomm Inc. v. European Commission, [1] the General Court of the EU struck down the European Commission's decision issued against Qualcomm in January 2018.[2] The commission had fined Qualcomm €997 million for anti-competitive foreclosure of rival chipmakers in the market for 4G LTE baseband chipsets, when it agreed to pay Apple Inc. more than $2 billion on the condition that the latter did not buy other companies' chips for its iPhones and iPads. This annulment follows on the heels of the General Court's Intel Corporation v. Commission judgment in January,[3] annulling the...

