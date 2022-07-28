Insurers Off The Hook For Adviser's $15M Copyright Deal

By Hope Patti (July 28, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Primary and excess insurers don't have to cover an investment adviser's $15 million settlement of a copyright infringement suit and related defense costs, a California state court ruled, finding that the firm's alleged copying of a trade publication wasn't a wrongful act in the performance of its professional services. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Carolyn Kuhl granted summary judgment to AIG Specialty Insurance Co., as well as three excess insurers, Catlin Specialty, Freedom Specialty and Starr Indemnity & Liability, whose policies follow form with the primary policy issued to Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors. "Under the plain language of the AIG...

