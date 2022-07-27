Ohio Judge Blocks Air Force Vax Requirement Nationwide

By Daniel Wilson (July 27, 2022, 5:26 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge expanded an injunction Wednesday in a religious freedom challenge to the U.S. Air Force's COVID-19 vaccine mandate to cover a class of thousands of members of the military branch across the country. U.S. District Judge Matthew W. McFarland issued the nationwide preliminary injunction after granting class certification on July 14, saying the Air Force had "[failed] to raise any persuasive arguments" against expanding the order. "Due to the systematic nature of what the Court views as violations of Airmen's constitutional rights to practice their religions as they please, the Court is well within its bounds to extend...

