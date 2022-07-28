7th Circ. Won't Revive Cboe Investors' VIX Manipulation Suit

By Hailey Konnath (July 27, 2022, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of an investor suit against the Chicago Board Options Exchange, ruling that the investors haven't shown that Cboe acted with any knowledge that its volatility index could be manipulated, nor have they shown that it was in cahoots with any bad actors. In a published decision, the three-judge panel agreed with an Illinois federal court's decision tossing the suit, which took aim at Cboe's special opening quotation, which is used to calculate settlement prices of options and futures that are traded based on the volatility index, or VIX. The investors had alleged that...

