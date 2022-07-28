CFTC Scores Win Against Firm, CEO Accused Of $4.4M Fraud

By Sarah Jarvis (July 28, 2022, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has secured a partial quick win in its fraud suit against a Chicago-based brokerage, its CEO and a former employee over a purported $4.4 million fraud, with a federal judge ordering the firm to pay $5.7 million in restitution to alleged victims. In a Wednesday opinion and order, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin found that Long Leaf Trading Group Inc. CEO James A. Donelson is liable for three fraud-based claims and three regulatory violation claims in the CFTC's suit over an alleged scheme involving options on futures transactions. The court also granted the agency a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS