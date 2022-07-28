9th Circ. Hands Mexican Woman's Asylum Bid Back To BIA

By Andrea Keckley (July 28, 2022, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A panel of Ninth Circuit judges granted a petition to review an order rejecting a Mexican woman's asylum bid Wednesday, saying in an unpublished opinion that the agency was wrong to determine that inconsistencies or omissions in her testimony undercut her credibility as a witness. The Board of Immigration Appeals previously affirmed an immigration judge's decision to deny the woman's application for withholding of removal and protection under the Convention Against Torture. According to the opinion issued by the panel, the BIA's decision only addressed the judge's assessment of the woman's credibility and did not take other factors into consideration....

