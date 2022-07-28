Travelers' Suit Over $20M School Project Kept In Play

By Ben Zigterman (July 28, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge declined to dismiss a Travelers unit's suit seeking to avoid coverage of two subcontractors in cases accusing them of doing shoddy work as part of a $20 million project to build mobile classrooms for the San Francisco Unified School District. One of the subcontractors, Project Frog Inc., had sought to dismiss the suit from Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America, but U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said Wednesday that the insurer met the requirements to allege an actual controversy. A suit by a Travelers unit in a California federal court escaped dismissal after the court said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS