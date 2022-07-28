Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Stanford Univ. Seeks OK Of $3M Superfund Deal With Nokia

By Gina Kim (July 28, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Stanford University asked a California federal judge on Wednesday to bless a $3 million settlement with Nokia for the telecom company's portion of liability stemming from chemical contamination on the Palo Alto property, maintaining that the deal was reached in good faith and is consistent with the federal Superfund law's objectives.

In a 17-page motion for determination of good faith settlement between Stanford and Nokia, the school asked U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria to find that the deal was reached in good faith and is fair, reasonable and consistent with the objectives of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!