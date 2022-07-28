Stanford Univ. Seeks OK Of $3M Superfund Deal With Nokia

By Gina Kim (July 28, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Stanford University asked a California federal judge on Wednesday to bless a $3 million settlement with Nokia for the telecom company's portion of liability stemming from chemical contamination on the Palo Alto property, maintaining that the deal was reached in good faith and is consistent with the federal Superfund law's objectives. In a 17-page motion for determination of good faith settlement between Stanford and Nokia, the school asked U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria to find that the deal was reached in good faith and is fair, reasonable and consistent with the objectives of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act,...

