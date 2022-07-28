Biogen Denies Misleading Investors Over Alzheimer's Drug

By Elliot Weld (July 28, 2022, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Healthcare giant Biogen denied making any misleading statements to its investors Wednesday in a motion to dismiss a securities class action alleging the company knew an Alzheimer's drug was deficient but went ahead with its production anyway. Biogen's motion acknowledges that the launch of Aduhelm was a flop, but said that the suit, filed by investors in February, fails to show the company concealed any knowledge that it would result in the company's stock tanking afterward. "The drug's approval was a source of enormous hope for Biogen on behalf of patients and the company, and its unsuccessful launch the source of...

