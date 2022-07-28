Bannon Can't Get Acquittal After Contempt Convictions

By Dave Simpson (July 27, 2022, 11:41 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge declined Wednesday to acquit former Donald Trump White House aide Steve Bannon after he was found guilty of two counts of contempt over his failure to comply with a subpoena by the Jan. 6 House select committee, but he ordered more briefing on Bannon's motion to dismiss the case. Bannon was found guilty by a federal jury last week and his attorneys called it a "bulletproof appeal," but U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols would not acquit the former Trump aide Wednesday. "The court concludes that the evidence presented in the government's case was sufficient to sustain a...

