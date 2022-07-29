Cruelty-Free Makeup Co. Drops 'Brow Boost' TM Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (July 29, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The manufacturer of vegan-friendly makeup product Billion Dollar Brows has dropped its trademark suit against skin care maker Rodan & Fields over the term "brow boost" after the companies reached an undisclosed settlement. Petunia Products Inc. — the parent of cruelty-free makeup brand Billion Dollar Beauty — told U.S. District Judge Cormac Carney in a notice Wednesday that it reached a joint stipulation with rival Rodan & Fields LLC, ending claims that Rodan infringed Petunia's "brow boost" trademark in advertisements for a competing eyebrow gel. The parties urged Judge Carney in the joint filing to dismiss the suit with prejudice....

