Ga. Judge 'Regrets' Threat Over Produce Pilfering Accusation

By Emily Sides (July 28, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A magistrate judge in Southeast Georgia, who resigned this week after being charged with making terroristic threats, told Law360 Pulse on Thursday that he regretted having threatened a man who he says wrongfully accused him of stealing produce from his property. Tattnall County Chief Magistrate Judge Eddie Anderson, 70, said he'd stepped down on Tuesday, a day after his arrest by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on one count of making a terroristic threat and another of violating his oath as a public officer. Authorities said the charges stemmed from a June 21 incident in which Anderson threatened to beat up...

