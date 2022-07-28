Judge Says Google Should Get Atty Fees In $90M RICO Win

By Carolina Bolado (July 28, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A Florida magistrate judge agreed with Google on Wednesday that it should be awarded attorney fees for prevailing in a $90 million Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act lawsuit over an allegedly blacklisted website owned by conservative individuals, but recommended slashing Google's fee request because the case was resolved quickly and was uncomplicated. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart said Google LLC's request for $202,205 was excessive given the fact that the case was resolved at the motion to dismiss stage in 14 months and involved no discovery, and said an award of $145,455 is more appropriate. The magistrate judge also took...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS