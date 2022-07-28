Venezuela Dealt Blow In Feud Over Citgo Sales Process

By Caroline Simson (July 28, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A judge on Thursday overruled most of Venezuela's objections to a sales process for control of Citgo that the country alleged was deficient and tainted, saying the nation is already getting "far more" than it's entitled to under Delaware law. Judge Leonard P. Stark denied Venezuela's request to order special master Robert Pincus to organize a new sales procedure from scratch, rejecting arguments that Pincus had failed to consider other options and that the procedure as proposed would destroy the value of the shares in PDV Holding Inc., a PDVSA subsidiary that is the indirect parent company of Citgo. The order...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS