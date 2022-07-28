Sullivan, White & Case Rep $913M Electric Vehicle Deal

By McCord Pagan (July 28, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- German electric vehicle manufacturer Next.e.GO Mobile SE said Thursday it's going public through a merger with blank-check company Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. in a deal valuing the combined business at $913 million and that was guided by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and White & Case LLP. Aachen, Germany-based e.GO said in a statement that it will see about $285 million in proceeds from the deal, which will be used to ramp up its production. The company began vehicle production in the second half of 2021 and has sold over 1,000 of its cars, it said. "This transaction will allow us to...

