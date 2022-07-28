House Sends Chips Bill With 25% Tax Credit To Biden

By Kat Lucero (July 28, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Legislation to bolster domestic semiconductor production through $52 billion in grants, subsidies and a 25% investment tax credit will head to President Joe Biden's desk after the House of Representatives approved the bill Thursday. House lawmakers passed H.R. 4346 in a 243-187 vote after the Senate approved the package on Wednesday. The bill is crossing the finish line after more than a year of negotiations in Congress on how to revitalize U.S. production of chips amid a global shortage and rising competition with China. The president is expected to sign the bill into law. "Get it done," Biden said in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS