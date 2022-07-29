Covington Taps Partner To Head Latin America Initiative

By Collin Krabbe (July 29, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Covington & Burling LLP has selected an experienced arbitration attorney to help spearhead its Latin America initiative targeting four practice areas. Nicole Duclos joined Covington as counsel about a decade ago and will now lead the firm's Latin America initiative focusing on international arbitration. "Latin America is really experiencing profound political, economic and regulatory changes, and frankly, these changes present both challenges for clients but also opportunities," Duclos told Law360. "And we happen to have a very unique combination of those practice areas … that enable us to offer, sort of, support for clients that already invest in the region or...

