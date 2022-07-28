HHS Fraud Alert Is A Major Warning To Telehealth Industry

By Jeremy Sherer, David Schumacher and Amy Joseph (July 28, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- On July 20, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General issued a special fraud alert[1] advising health care providers to exercise caution when entering into arrangements with purported telemedicine companies. Below, we explore the potential changes in OIG enforcement priorities that the new fraud alert indicates may be afoot and contextualize the significance of a special fraud alert in the health care fraud enforcement landscape. What is a special fraud alert? The OIG periodically issues reports regarding potentially fraudulent and abusive health care practices it has recently identified and intends to investigate and prosecute. The purpose of...

