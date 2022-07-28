JPMorgan Team Conspired To Spoof Metals Market, Jury Told

By Celeste Bott (July 28, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Three former JPMorgan Chase employees were all part of a "tight-knit operation" to manipulate the markets for precious metals, bringing junior traders into the scheme and lying to regulators and the bank to conceal it, prosecutors told an Illinois federal jury Thursday. Urging jurors to convict former traders Michael Nowak and Gregg Smith and former sales representative Jeffrey Ruffo during closing statements in Chicago federal court, prosecutors said that they have presented enough evidence to show they conspired together to deceive the commodities market with the goal of maximizing profits for themselves, the bank and important hedge fund clients. Nowak was...

