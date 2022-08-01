Cos. Should Engage With EPA On PVC Hazard Designation

By Susan Richardson, Jeffrey Davidson and Alexander Bullock (August 1, 2022, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Walk around your basement — see those pipes? Would you consider those pipes to be hazardous waste? What about rain boots? A garden hose? A shower curtain? Traffic cones? All of these items and more have the potential to be designated and handled as hazardous waste, in light of a current petition to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, or RCRA. The petition seeks an EPA designation of discarded products containing polyvinyl chloride, or PVC, as hazardous waste. Per a proposed consent decree, the EPA will make a decision by January 2023. This is definitely...

