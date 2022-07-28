Mass. Diocese Must Face Suit Over Sexual Abuse, Court Finds

By Chris Villani (July 28, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts diocese and several church officials must face a lawsuit stemming from decades-old allegations of sexual abuse, the state's top court ruled Thursday, finding that the church is not immune to litigation by virtue of being a charitable organization. The Supreme Judicial Court found that Springfield Bishop William Byrne, his predecessor Bishop Mitchell Rozanski, and a number of other church higher-ups cannot cite charitable immunity to avoid a suit brought by an anonymous plaintiff who claims he was brutally raped and sexually abused by a priest at the parish, the pastor and then-Roman Catholic Bishop of Springfield Christopher Weldon....

