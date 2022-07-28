Liquidators Say Three Arrows' Founders Are Still Hiding

By Rick Archer (July 28, 2022, 2:53 PM EDT) -- The British Virgin Islands liquidation of cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital Ltd. Thursday received U.S. recognition from a New York bankruptcy judge after counsel representing the liquidators said they are still trying to track down the fund's founders. At a brief virtual hearing, counsel for the liquidators' U.S. representatives told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn that lawyers for the fund's two founders had refused to accept service of a subpoena the judge had authorized two weeks ago and that while the founders had granted a media interview, they had still not spoken to the liquidators. "They continue to conceal their...

