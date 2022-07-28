Train Lines Can't Derail £93M Ticket Pricing Class Action

By Richard Crump (July 28, 2022, 7:37 PM BST) -- An appeals court dismissed an attempt Thursday by three U.K. train operators to overturn a decision that allowed a £93 million ($113 million) lawsuit accusing the railway companies of charging passengers double for journeys to go ahead as a class action. A Court of Appeal ruling means that millions of rail passengers who bought tickets for travel beyond the subway zones covered by their Travelcards can seek compensation for allegedly being overcharged by the rail franchises. (Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images) The Court of Appeal rejected the train companies' arguments that the Competition Appeal Tribunal was wrong to permit the claim...

