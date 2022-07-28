Jersey City Sued Over Denial Of Cannabis Dispensary Bid

By Sarah Jarvis (July 28, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A prospective cannabis dispensary operator has sued Jersey City and its Cannabis Control Board for allegedly overstepping their authority and denying the company's bid on improper grounds, including that officials were "not comfortable" with the application. Local Modiv LLC said in its Wednesday complaint that the Jersey City Cannabis Control Board, or CCB, tabled and ultimately denied its application for "local support" — a necessary element for companies applying for an annual license to operate a cannabis establishment from state regulators. The company argued that while its application was "more than sufficient to satisfy the standard that should have been applied...

