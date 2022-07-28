Former Goldman Banker 'Shocked' By Insider Trading Arrest

By Pete Brush (July 28, 2022, 2:24 PM EDT) -- Former Goldman Sachs banker Brijesh Goel denied insider trading charges at an arraignment Thursday where his lawyer told a Manhattan federal judge that the dealmaker was "shocked" to be arrested and has been unable to sleep since. Goel, 37, of New York City, pled not guilty to counts of fraud, conspiracy and obstruction of justice before U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, who approved a $1 million bail package and set a Sept. 14 date for Goel to return to court. Goel, who was arrested July 24 in Northern California, is accused of joining with a friend to earn some $280,000 in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS