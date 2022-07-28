FCC Commits $77M In Funding To Fix 'Homework Gap'

By Christopher Cole (July 28, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission will direct more than $77 million toward high-speed connectivity in multiple states and territories under a plan unveiled Thursday to help close the "homework gap" in areas lacking sufficient broadband. The funding will roll out in two rounds through the $7.17 billion Emergency Connectivity Program, which the FCC launched with congressional support last year as an extension of coronavirus relief packages. Lawmakers approved the funding as part of supplemental spending plans during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Making the money available to localities so that schools and libraries can connect to the internet is critical for...

