Texas Court Affirms IP Attys' Arbitration Win, Fees

By Katie Buehler (July 28, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate panel on Thursday upheld an arbitration award in favor of four attorneys and their law firms accused of swindling an ailing widow of an Oregon inventor, rejecting claims from the widow's daughter that the arbitration proceedings were improperly forced and biased. The three-judge panel of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston denied Carol Sousa's argument that a Harris County District Court judge should've held an evidentiary hearing on whether her now-deceased mother, Betty Wilwerding, had the mental capacity in 2007 to sign a contingency fee agreement with the four attorneys which contained a binding arbitration clause....

