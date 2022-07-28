9th Circ. Tosses Health District's Virus Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (July 28, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a California health care district's COVID-19 coverage lawsuit against a Zurich unit, finding Thursday that its policy's contamination exclusion prevents coverage. In a three-page decision, a three-judge panel also found that an exclusion for losses from government orders prevents coverage for Palomar Health from American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co. The dismissal of a California health care district's COVID-19 coverage suit against a Zurich unit was affirmed by the Ninth Circuit. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) The health care district, which operates two hospitals north of San Diego, had argued that it had to...

