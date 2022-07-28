Feds Say DOD Contractor And Wife Stole Dead Kids' Identities

By Lauren Berg (July 28, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A 22-year U.S. Coast Guard veteran, who now works with a U.S. Department of Defense contractor, and his wife have for decades been living under the identities of two dead Texas children, according to a criminal complaint unsealed in Honolulu federal court. Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison, both in their late 60s, are charged with conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S., aggravated identity theft and making false statements to obtain passports, according to the criminal complaint filed July 21 and unsealed the next day. Prosecutors said Gwynn Morrison and Walter Primrose, who have been living under the...

