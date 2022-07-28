Ex-BofA Trader Avoids Prison For Spoofing Treasury Notes

By Stewart Bishop (July 28, 2022, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A former Bank of America Merrill Lynch trader who admitted to engaging in illegal spoofing that manipulated the price of U.S. Treasury securities was spared Thursday any prison time and was ordered to spend a year in home confinement. During a sentencing hearing in New York federal court, U.S. District Judge Rachel Kovner cited the need to avoid unwarranted sentencing disparities as one reason for imposing a non-incarceratory sentence on Tyler Forbes, 28, who pled guilty in April to one count of manipulation of security prices. Forbes' attorneys at Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello PC had cited several spoofing cases...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS