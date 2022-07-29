Mass. Man Admits To $1.2M COVID-19 Relief Fraud

By Khadrice Rollins (July 29, 2022, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts man admitted to falsifying application forms for around $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds in a Boston federal court Thursday, pleading guilty to one count of bank fraud. James Joseph Cohen, 59, had agreed to a plea agreement late last month, about 10 months after he was arrested for lying about the number of employees and payroll records of two businesses he registered with the Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth. According to an affidavit from FBI agent Matthew Fitzgerald Martensen filed the day before Cohen's September arrest, Cohen submitted six applications, three for each business — two for the...

