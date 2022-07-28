Ex-NY Judge Gets 16 Months For Taking Ex-Atty's Bribes

By Lauren Berg (July 28, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A former New York state judge on Thursday was sentenced to one year and four months behind bars after he pled guilty to accepting bribes from a Buffalo-area political operative and now-disbarred attorney, but will not immediately go to jail, according to the New York State Attorney General's Office. Former State Supreme Court Justice John A. Michalek, 71, was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine after he pled guilty in 2016 to accepting box seats to a Buffalo Sabres hockey game and other benefits from G. Steven Pigeon, the former chair of the Erie County Democratic Committee, the attorney general's office...

