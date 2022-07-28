Judge Mulls Feds', Tobacco Cos.' Decree On Health Warnings

By Khorri Atkinson (July 28, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Thursday lauded the federal government and tobacco companies including Philip Morris USA and R.J. Reynolds for reaching an agreement they condensed into a proposed consent decree to resolve litigation over tobacco warnings that has lasted more than two decades. During a hearing on the agreement over so-called point-of-sale warnings, U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman, who participated remotely, did not definitively say which way he was leaning. But the judge nonetheless asked the parties to clarify aspects of the deal and said he would offer some "tweaks" to the proposed decree that they should consider, an indication he's leaning...

