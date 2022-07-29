Post-Dobbs HHS Guidance Brings Privacy Considerations

By Deborah Gersh, Cara Dermody and Chandler Gray (July 29, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, overturning precedent that protected access to abortion services before the point of fetal viability. Instead, the Supreme Court stated that state legislatures have the authority to regulate abortion, leading several states to enact laws banning the procedure or to enforce previously unenforceable laws banning abortion.[1] In response to the Dobbs decision, on June 29 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights released guidance materials discussing the role that the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act and its implementing regulations, as...

