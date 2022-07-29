Gibson Gets Permanent Injunction After 'Flying V' TM Win

By Dave Simpson (July 29, 2022, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has permanently enjoined a Florida guitar maker from selling several guitars after a jury found they infringed the trademark on Gibson Brands Inc.'s Flying V guitar and other iconic models, ruling that Gibson is entitled to the injunction even though it waited decades to assert its rights. U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant on Thursday blocked Armadillo Distribution Enterprises Inc. from selling its Dean V, Dean Z, Dean Gran Sport, LUNA Athena 501, and LUNA Fauna Hummingbird guitars, following a May jury verdict that affirmed Gibson's right to trademark protection on four guitar models, including the Flying V...

