SEC Says Pharma Adviser Passed Insider Tips To His Family

By Jessica Corso (July 29, 2022, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A scientific adviser to Colorado-based Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has agreed to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that he passed along insider tips that allowed his brother and another family member to dodge hundreds of thousands of dollars of investment losses when his company's stock tanked. Pablo Rubinstein was sitting on the scientific advisory board for Ampio when he allegedly learned that the company's lead product, Ampion, had failed to obtain a key approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, according to a complaint filed Thursday by the SEC in the Southern District of New York. Rubinstein has agreed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS