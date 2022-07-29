7th Circ. Pulls Back $2.3M Atty Fee In Trade Secrets Row

By Rachel Rippetoe (July 29, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel on Thursday pulled back an award of $2.4 million in attorney fees for the defendant in a trade secret case originally filed by REXA Inc., saying that the judge needed to explain why it would award such a high fee. Northern District of Illinois Judge Charles P. Kocoras' attorney award was incongruous with the behavior of REXA's attorneys, the panel said on Thursday. Judge Kocoras in July granted summary judgment to Mark Chester and his employer MEA Inc., squashing REXA's claims that Chester breached his contract or misappropriated trade secrets from his former employer, Koso America Inc., when...

