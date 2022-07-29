GrubHub False Ad Deal Stalls As Restaurants Intervene

By Craig Clough (July 29, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge declined Thursday to preliminarily approve a deal between GrubHub and a group of restaurants accusing it of falsely listing them as closed in order to push customers to its partner restaurants, ruling that other businesses asking to intervene should first be allowed in on the case. U.S. District Judge Regina M. Rodriguez denied a motion seeking preliminary approval of the settlement without prejudice, while also allowing two plaintiffs with similar claims against GrubHub in Illinois federal court to intervene on behalf of themselves and 30 other restaurants. The judge cited a number of factors in the decision,...

