Mich. Man Gets 16 Years In $3M Amazon Book Rental Scheme

By Gina Kim (July 29, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A Michigan man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for his role in a yearslong scheme of renting textbooks off Amazon, selling them at a profit, then making bogus phone calls claiming to have never received them, costing the company over $3 million in losses, federal prosecutors said. Geoffrey Mark Hays Talsma, 37, of Portage, Michigan, was sentenced in Michigan federal court Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou after copping to mail fraud and aggravated identity theft. Along with imprisonment, Talsma has been ordered to pay restitution to Amazon in the amount of $3,227,347.82. "For years, Defendant...

