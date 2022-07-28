Insurers Must Provide Contraception, Biden Admin. Warns

By Lauren Berg (July 28, 2022, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Health insurance plans must provide patients with birth control and other contraceptives at no extra cost, the Biden administration warned providers on Thursday, following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last month that overturned the right to abortion. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued guidance reminding providers that the Affordable Care Act guarantees birth control and emergency contraceptive coverage at no additional cost, no matter where someone lives or works, according to an agency news statement. "Under the ACA, you have the right to free birth control — no matter what state you live in," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS