Ex-BNP Paribas Exec Loses Unfair Dismissal Suit

By Silvia Martelli (July 29, 2022, 7:04 PM BST) -- An employment tribunal tossed a former BNP Paribas executive's claim that the bank fired him unfairly after he repeatedly raised concerns about illegal investment sales practices, concluding the bank dismissed him for his poor performance. The Employment Tribunal said that the London branch of BNP Paribas did nothing wrong when dismissing Fabio Filippi after his performance kept worsening in the years before he was made redundant in 2017. Filippi was a head of a team in the equity derivatives distribution department, according to the July 11 judgment published Friday. The tribunal rejected Filippi's argument that he had been dismissed for raising...

