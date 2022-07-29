Worker Fights AutoZone's Bid To DQ Atty In Bias Suit

By Jack Rodgers (July 29, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A former AutoZone employee suing the company for discrimination has told a Pennsylvania federal judge that his lawyer's reference to a previous confidential settlement, which the auto parts retailer claims is grounds for disqualification, was necessary to prove the company was retaliating against him for protected activity. Former sales employee Shawn Newman filed initial claims of disability discrimination against AutoZone in 2021 but withdrew those claims with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission following a settlement. AutoZone argued in a July 15 motion to disqualify that the reveal of the confidential settlement by David Koller, Newman's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS