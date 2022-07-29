Amazon Alexa Users Fight To Keep Biometric Data Suit Alive

By Caleb Symons (July 29, 2022, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A group of Amazon customers accusing the retail giant of capturing and storing their personal biometric data through its Alexa voice-activated assistant urged a Chicago federal court on Thursday to retain their suit, saying Amazon has already admitted its software can help identify individual users. That is sufficient evidence of a privacy rights violation needed to move forward with the proposed class action, according to the named plaintiffs, two of whom sued Amazon in July 2019 over an alleged breach of Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act. Responding to the company's bid to escape the litigation, the group largely focused on trying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS