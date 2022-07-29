Sepsis Testing Trial Ends In $2.1M Patent Verdict In Del.

By Andrew Karpan (July 29, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A medical device startup failed on Friday to convince jurors in Delaware that a rival's patent covering a new method of testing for sepsis was already covered by decades-old research, leading to an infringement verdict that totals at least $2.1 million in royalties, as well as an ongoing $2.66 royalty on every kit sold. The panel of seven jurors in Wilmington convened briefly for the second time in a week to decide damages against a small San Diego company called Kurin Inc., started in 2015 by former executives at a different medical startup after they had sold that business off to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS