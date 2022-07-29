Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sepsis Testing Trial Ends In $2.1M Patent Verdict In Del.

By Andrew Karpan (July 29, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A medical device startup failed on Friday to convince jurors in Delaware that a rival's patent covering a new method of testing for sepsis was already covered by decades-old research, leading to an infringement verdict that totals at least $2.1 million in royalties, as well as an ongoing $2.66 royalty on every kit sold.

The panel of seven jurors in Wilmington convened briefly for the second time in a week to decide damages against a small San Diego company called Kurin Inc., started in 2015 by former executives at a different medical startup after they had sold that business off to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!